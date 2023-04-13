Rowdy Rathore 2 To Welcome 3, Sequels That Won't Have Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has ruled the box office with his superhit films like Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, OMG – Oh My God! and Housefull 2. He is doing back-to-back movies, but they are not doing well at the box office. From critics to the audience, everyone seems to be disappointed with his line-up of flops. There’s another bad news for Akshay’s fans. According to sources, he won’t be a part of five sequels to his superhit films. Let us take a look:

Rowdy Rathore 2: It is reported that the upcoming sequel Rowdy Rathore 2 will be without Akshay Kumar. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra as the rowdy cop. The sequel will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

Hera Pheri 3: According to his last media interaction, Akshay Kumar stated that he is not in the upcoming sequel Hera Pheri 3. He claimed that he did not like the way the script of Hera Pheri 3 had been written, so he refused to work on the film. It was also reported that Akshay Kumar had demanded Rs 90 crore, which the makers did not want to give. His flop films were also the reason supposedly for makers not agreeing to this fee. According to sources, Karthik Aryan will replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3.

Welcome 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2: According to reports, Akshay and Firoz Nadiadwala have been at odds for a long time. There are reports that Firoz Nadiadwala is upset with Akshay. In the manner in which he introduced Feroze’s picture before the media, Feroze has been hurt deeply. So Firoz is not keeping him in Welcome 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Earlier, Akshay Kumar was also not cast in the sequel of his 2007 superhit psychological comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film turned out to be a super success. The film earned Rs 266.88 crore worldwide and also became the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

