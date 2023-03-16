Home / Entertainment / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma 1st Time Reacts to Sunil Grover Fallout; Ranbir Calls Alia Bhatt 'Overstressed' Parent
Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma 1st Time Reacts to Sunil Grover Fallout; Ranbir Calls Alia Bhatt 'Overstressed' Parent

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kapil Sharma has finally revealed why Sunil Grover left his show; Ranbir Kapoor has said that Alia Bhatt is an 'overstressed' parent.

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 09:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor has said that while Alia Bhatt is an ‘overstressed’ parent, he is a ‘chill dad’. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma has finally revealed what happened between him and Sunil Grover.

In his recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor shared how Alia is an ‘overstressed’ parent. “She is very stressful. Read More

Mar 16, 2023 09:59 IST

Shivangi Joshi hospitalised

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi shocked her fans after she posted a picture of herself from a hospital. Read the full story, here.

Shivangi Joshi is currently in the hospital. She is suffering from kidney infection.
Mar 16, 2023 09:40 IST

Kapil reveals why Krushna, Chandan, Ali quit TKSS

In a new interview, Kapil Sharma has revealed his former TKSS co-stars such as Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left the show for “different reasons". Read the full story, here.

Kapil Sharma reacts to rumours behind Krushna, Ali Asgar and Chandan’s exit from TKSS.
Mar 16, 2023 09:39 IST

Chhavi Mittal Hits Back At Trolls

Television actress Chhavi Mittal recently fired back at a troll who labelled her kissing her kids “child abuse" and deemed it an inappropriate act. Read more here.

Mar 16, 2023 09:13 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Vijay Deverakonda's Brother on Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna has sent a sweet birthday message to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, who turned 31 on March 15. The Pushpa actress shares a close bond with Vijay and his family. Read more here.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a close bond with Vijay Deverakonda’s family.
Mar 16, 2023 09:12 IST

Madhurima Tuli Leaves For Dubai

Actress Madhurima Tuli was also snapped at the Mumbai airport earlier today. She was leaving for Dubai to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Mar 16, 2023 09:11 IST

Kapil Sharma Offered 9 Films After Zwigato

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kapil Sharma has revealed that he was offered 9 films after Zwigato that required him to play ‘serious’ roles. Read more here.

Zwigato features Kapil Sharma as a lower middle class food delivery boy.
Mar 16, 2023 09:08 IST

Ranbir Calls Alia An 'Overstressed' Parent

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared how Alia is an ‘overstressed’ parent but called himself a ‘chill’ dad. Read more here.

Ranbir Kapoor also shared his feelings when he held Raha for the first time. (Photos: Instagram)
Mar 16, 2023 09:06 IST

Shazam 2 Review: DC Drops Worthy Sequel

The review of Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and starrer ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is also out. Read News18 Showsha’s review of the film here.

Shazam 2 releases in India on March 17.
Mar 16, 2023 09:05 IST

Kiara Advani Stuns In White As She Gets Papped

Kiara Advani papped as she arrived for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening on Wednesday night. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kiara was seen waving at paps and flaunting her million-dollar smile. Read more here.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in white as she gets papped. (Photo: Twitter)
Mar 16, 2023 09:01 IST

Kapil Sharma Opens Up On His Fallout With Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma has shared Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left his show for different reasons. He admitted that while he had a fallout with Sunil, he is on good terms with the others. Read more here.

Sunil Grover left Comedy Nights With Kapil In 2018.
Mar 16, 2023 09:00 IST

Guru Randhawan Meets 'Chota Bhaijaan' Abdu Rozik

Guru Randhawa recently met Abdu Rozik. The Punjabi singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with the Bigg Boss 16 fame. Check out here:

So I will have to be that little bit of a calming factor. And I feel sometimes you’re a little overprotective about children ki ‘don’t do this or that, don’t meet people’. But I feel the more you are easy with it, a human being adapts, and a human being’s immunity also gets better as they grow older. So I don’t think we should be overprotective,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has also shared that Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left his show for different reasons. He admitted that while he had a fallout with Sunil, he is on good terms with the others. “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short-tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved,” Kapil said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Kiara Advani is also ruling hearts and headlines. She was papped as she arrived for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening on Wednesday night. In a video that surfaced on social media, Kiara was seen arriving for the screening in her car. Even though the actress did not get down from her car, she waved at paps and flaunted her million-dollar smile.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was also snapped recently as she attended Alanna Panday’s sangeet ceremony. She sported a saree and looked gorgeous as ever.

The review of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is also out. News18 Showsha’s review reads,  “The star of Shazam 2 is its writing. Director David F. Sandberg successfully brings to screen Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan’s smart screenplay and dialogue writing. Every scene has something interesting and funny to offer but the makers ensure that they don’t go overboard with it. Scenes involving jokes about superheroes from other universes and digs at the villains of the film fall perfectly in place.”

What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the updates here. 

