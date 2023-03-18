Home / Entertainment / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan Meets HM Shah; Karan's Selfie With Tejasswi's Brother; Deepika Returns From Oscars 2023
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 10:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: RRR star Ram Charan is finally back in India days after Naatu Naatu from his movie won an Oscar. On Friday evening, the actor met Home Minister Amit Shah. He was also joined by his father Chiranjeevi.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has also finally met Tejasswi Prakash’s brother. Read More

Mar 18, 2023 10:35 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan was captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. He obliged some of the fans with selfies. Watch

Mar 18, 2023 10:26 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals What He Does After Fight With Alia

Ranbir Kapoor says he would prefer sleeping over it rather than fighting with Alia Bhatt. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actor added, “pick it up the next morning". Read more here.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Tu Joothi Main Maakkar.
Mar 18, 2023 10:19 IST

Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Salman Khan Again

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened Salman Khan once again. He has said that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Khan. Read more here.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. (Photo: Instagram)
Mar 18, 2023 10:14 IST

Rakul Preet Singh Relishes Northern Lights With A Cheerful Social Media Post,

Rakul Preet Singh dropped a slew of pictures of Herself basking under the Northern Light from her vacation in Finland. Watch.

Mar 18, 2023 09:30 IST

Nikki Tamboli Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Black Outfit

Nikki Tamboli looks hottest in a black outfit as she poses for paps in Mumbai. Watch:

Mar 18, 2023 09:28 IST

Urfi Javed Makes Bold Appearance Once Again

Urfi Javed attended an event in Mumbai on Friday night when she made yet another bold appearance. Watch:

Mar 18, 2023 09:25 IST

Bobby Deol Shares ‘Comfortable’ Dynamic With Father Dharmendra

Bobby Deol believes that his relationship with his father Dharmendra has witnessed an evolution and today, he shares a relatively easy-going rapport with him. Read more here.

Bobby Deol talks about his father Dharmendra working at the age of 87. (Photo: Instagram)
Mar 18, 2023 09:22 IST

Shriya Sharan Recalls What Happened During Namaami Namaami Shoot

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Shriya Sharan revealed how she braved ‘worst sinus attack ever’ for Namaami Namaami but it was Chinni Prakash who helped her. Read more here.

Shriya Sharan recalls what happened on the day when she had to shoot Namaami Namaami for Kabzaa. (Photo: Instagram)
Mar 18, 2023 09:19 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Recollects Holding Raha For The First Time

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed how he felt when he held his daughter Raha for the first time. Read more here.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Raha’s Birth
Mar 18, 2023 09:17 IST

Deepika Padukone Is Back From Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone is also back from Oscars 2023. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday night when she looked absolutely stunning in all-black attire. Read more here.

Mar 18, 2023 09:15 IST

Karan Meets Tejasswi's Brother

Karan Kundrra finally met Tejasswi Prakash’s brother. Recently, Tejasswi’s brother took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture with the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor. Read more here.

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother meets Karan Kundrra.
Mar 18, 2023 09:13 IST

Ram Charan Meets Home Minister Shah In Delhi

RRR star Ram Charan met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He was also joined by his father Chiranjeevi. Read more here.

Recently, Tejasswi’s brother took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture with the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor. In the photo, the two were all smiles as they took a selfie. “So happy to finally meet @kkundrra,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Deepika Padukone is also back from Oscars 2023. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday night when she looked absolutely stunning in all-black attire. She was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and glossy pants of the same colour. Deepika also accessorized her look by sporting black sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun. Deepika was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards.

In some other news, Ranbir Kapoor has also revealed how he felt when he held his daughter Raha for the first time. “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest – that was also a very magical moment for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Shriya Sharan revealed how she braved ‘worst sinus attack ever’ for Namaami Namaami but it was Chinni Prakash who helped her. “Chinni Prakash sir gives his heart and soul to whatever he does and he clearly has given a piece of his heart to the song,” she told us.

