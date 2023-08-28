Rupali Ganguly Takes Son Rudransh And His Friends To Adventure Park; All Pics & Videos

Anupama star Rupali Ganguly recently commemorated her son Rudransh’s 10th birthday in a remarkable manner. Embarking on an exciting escapade at Imagica on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, she treated her son and his friends to an adventure-packed outing. Capturing the joyful moments, Rupali Ganguly documented the experience through an array of captivating pictures and videos shared on her Instagram stories.

The actress shared a peek into her lively Sunday. One video featured kids having fun on a ride, while others showed them enjoying food. “Baccha party having fun!!" she wrote along with the post. A video provided a sneak peek of her son seated on a ride, captured just before the adventure began.

In another video, they are seen at Imagica’s food court, enjoying a meal and sharing delightful moments together.

On August 25, Rupali Ganguly hosted a birthday party for her son Rudransh’s birthday. She shared glimpses on Instagram stories and captioned the pictures “That’s how begin my baby Rudransh’s birthday bash." In the pictures, Rudransh is seen cutting a chocolate cake with the entire family clapping and cheering for him.

Just before Rudransh’s birthday, the actress shared a clip wishing his brother, Vijay Ganguly on his birthday. “Happy Birthday…. To the Best Maamu ever, To the best sibling ever, To the best Son ever. For all the times I have tortured you when we were growing up to happily irritating you now , I have loved u immensely and will continue to be the possessive but a super proud sister forever. May you get all that u have wished for and much much more. Love u and Pappa Bless," she wrote. The video showcased Rupali’s brother Vijay playing with her son Rudransh.

Rupali Ganguly is currently portraying the lead role of Anupama in the immensely popular television serial Anupamaa, consistently ranking high on the ratings chart. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show boasts an ensemble cast, including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and other talented individuals, all of whom play pivotal roles.