Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan's Cousin Sparks Divorce Rumours; Rahul Sipligunj on Meeting Rihanna; Salman Khan Unbothered by Death Threats?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates:It is a tough time for Salman Khan and his family as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued fresh threats to the actor. However, a close friend of his family said that Salman is taking the threats casually or is possibly acting casually about it so that his parents do not get worried. His security has also been beefed up after the threat.

Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have sparked separation rumours after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. Chaitanya has also apparently deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj has been making the headlines ever since the RRR song bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song. In a recent interview, he opened up about why Jr NTR and Ram Charan could not perform the song at the Oscars and also recalled meeting globally popular singer Rihanna.

In other news, BTS member Kim Taehyung has left ARMYs gasping for breath with another set of photos from his ELLE magazine shoot. For the shoot, V wore CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear. In a new, the Winter Bear of Bangtan also sported a sexy nose ring. In the new set of pictures shared by Elle magazine, V can be seen striking sultry poses for the camera.

