Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Salman Not In Mumbai After Threats; Samantha Turns Motivation For All; Abdu-MC Stan Friendship Over

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 10:25 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Days after Salman Khan received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi, the Bollywood superstar’s security has been beefed up. While Salman is not currently in Mumbai, he has also been advised to avoid outdoor shoots.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her workout regime. Read More
Many in the South Asian dance community are disappointed by the fact that not Indian but American dancers performed ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Academy Awards. Read more here.
Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who is making the headlines recently for Naatu Naatu song’s Oscars win recently attended the pre-release event for Vishwak Sen’s film Ka Dhamki in Hyderabad and interacted with his fans. Read more, here.
Dipika Kakkar, who is expecting her first child, was snapped recently by the paparazzi in Mumbai. She was seen flaunting her baby bump as she said, ‘bas kuch hi din bache hai’.
Security outside Salman Khan’s residence has been beefed up after the actor received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi recently.
Hours after his Instagram live session, Abdu Rozik was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when he refused to talk about MC Stan and said, ‘friendship khatam’.
Arbaaz Khan has said that he and Malaika Arora have forgotten their past and that there is no animosity or anger. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra and her sister-in-law Sophie Turner attended Jonas Brothers- Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas’ concert at the Marquis theatre recently and a video surfaced of them where they can be seen sharing an adorable kiss. Read more here.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan has revealed how people said “arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai" after she bagged Imlie. Read more here.
Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed their daughter Raha later, celebrated her first mother’s day on Sunday, March 19. On this special day, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan shared an unseen photo from Alia’s pregnancy days which shows her cradling her baby bump and radiating pregnancy glow.
In some heartbreaking news, Abdu Rozik has revealed that he and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan are not on talking terms anymore. Read more here.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dropped a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can seen working out in a gym as she also flaunts her abs. Read more here.
Days after Salman Khan received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi, the Bollywood superstar’s security has been beefed up. He has also been advised to avoid outdoor shoots. Read more here.
In some heartbreaking news, Abdu Rozik has revealed that he and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan are not on talking terms anymore. Recently, Abdu held an Instagram live session when he revealed that even though he calls Stan, the rapper does not answer it at all. Later, Abdu was also snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when he was asked about the same. The Tajikistani singer mentioned that he does not want to talk about it and added, ‘friendship khatam (friendship over)’.
Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed their daughter Raha later, celebrated her first mother’s day on Sunday, March 19. On this special day, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan shared an unseen photo from Alia’s pregnancy days which shows her cradling her baby bump and radiating pregnancy glow.
In some other news, television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also revealed how she was often judged by her skin tone in the showbiz industry. Sumbul revealed how several people said “arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai” after she bagged Imlie. She admitted that even though she ‘cried a lot’ because of such comments, things changed after her show ruled TRP charts.
What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the latest updates here.
Read all the Latest Showsha News here