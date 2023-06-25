Salman Khan Slams Aaliya Siddiqui; Calls Her A ‘Crybaby’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2; Here's What Happened

Salman Khan recently schooled Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui in Bigg Boss OTT 2 for discussing her failed marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman called her out.

During the episode, Salman scolded Aliya for speaking about her past relationship and failed marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui before the housemates. He said, “Aap bahut baat kar chuki ho… ghar ke andar bhi aur bahar bhi. Aapne ek-ek ko pakad-pakad ke apna version diya. Taaki hum woh version ko dikhaye. Woh jo ghar ke baatein hai, husband-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mama ka, chacha ka, iska-uska…idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka."

Aaliya Siddiqui who’s currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house broke down while missing her children. She was seen crying and sitting alone when her co-contestant Abhishek Malhan noticed and asked if everything was fine.

Advertisement

Aaliya told Abhishek that she was missing her children. She talked at length about her son and mentioned how he does not share his problems with anyone else. Aaliya argued that if her son would be missing her, he would not tell anyone and rather fall sick.

“My young kid (son) is like me. He keeps everything inside him, if he’s missing me he will not share it with anyone. I am also like that I keep my problems inside me and do not share them with anyone. He does not talk, my daughter shares everything. He then falls sick, and gets unwell thinking about the problems. He will fall sick and that’s the time he needs me," she said as quoted by E-Times.