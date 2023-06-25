Trends :Jad HadidBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Salman Khan Slams Aaliya Siddiqui; Calls Her A ‘Crybaby’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2; Here's What Happened

Prior to entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle caught everyone’s attention.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 09:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan Calls Aaliya Siddiqui A ‘Crybaby’ For Discussing Failed Marriage With Nawazuddin

Salman Khan recently schooled Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui in Bigg Boss OTT 2 for discussing her failed marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman called her out.

During the episode, Salman scolded Aliya for speaking about her past relationship and failed marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui before the housemates. He said, “Aap bahut baat kar chuki ho… ghar ke andar bhi aur bahar bhi. Aapne ek-ek ko pakad-pakad ke apna version diya. Taaki hum woh version ko dikhaye. Woh jo ghar ke baatein hai, husband-wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mama ka, chacha ka, iska-uska…idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka."

Aaliya Siddiqui who’s currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house broke down while missing her children. She was seen crying and sitting alone when her co-contestant Abhishek Malhan noticed and asked if everything was fine.

Aaliya told Abhishek that she was missing her children. She talked at length about her son and mentioned how he does not share his problems with anyone else. Aaliya argued that if her son would be missing her, he would not tell anyone and rather fall sick.

“My young kid (son) is like me. He keeps everything inside him, if he’s missing me he will not share it with anyone. I am also like that I keep my problems inside me and do not share them with anyone. He does not talk, my daughter shares everything. He then falls sick, and gets unwell thinking about the problems. He will fall sick and that’s the time he needs me," she said as quoted by E-Times.

“If I would not have taken divorce, I would not have come here ever….never never. It is because of my career. I was taking a shower when the thought came to me. But it is very important in life to finish the job which you have taken up," Aaliya added.

Prior to entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle caught everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the Tiku Weds Sheru actor denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.

first published: June 25, 2023, 09:41 IST

first published: June 25, 2023, 09:41 IST
last updated: June 25, 2023, 09:41 IST
