Salman Khan To Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Bulletproof Cars

Being a high-profile celebrity comes with both perks and drawbacks. With their sky-high stardom, there are also security threats. You might have often seen actors and actresses getting mobbed by crazy fans. While they have bodyguards, celebs also need to be on high alert whenever they step outside or while travelling in their vehicles. On May 29, 2022, popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala suffered a tragic death after a few unidentified gunmen shot him down. Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently hitting the headlines for constant death threats. Hence, tinsel town stars prefer to travel in bullet-proof and bomb-proof cars. Here are 5 Bollywood celebrities who own such high-security vehicles.

Salman Khan

Advertisement

Always under the public gaze with multiple death threats, Salman Khan possesses two posh SUVs - a sleek Nissan Patrol and an equally spectacular Toyota Land Cruiser. The actor is often clicked by shutterbugs, travelling in these bulletproof vehicles. With death threats coming his way, in addition to Salman being busy promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he is currently on high-security alert.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is always in the limelight. With the paparazzi following him around, the masses are well aware of his whereabouts. He owns a stylish, bomb-proof Mercedes Benz S600 Guard. According to Car and Bike, the Mercedes Benz is crafted with the perfect details and is built in a way that can sustain sudden bomb explosions and bullets.

Aamir Khan

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is also quite cautious about his safety. Similar to Shah Rukh Khan, the 58-year-old seems to have put his faith in the Mercedes Benz S600 Guard. According to a report by India Today, Aamir received multiple death threats after the premiere of his first television show Satyamev Jayadev, ahead of which he bought the Mercedes Benz S600 Guard worth Rs 10 crore.

Priyanka Chopra

Advertisement

Actress Priyanka Chopra, a well-known public figure both in Bollywood and Hollywood, also invested a good sum of money into buying an armoured car. PeeCee owns a swanky, bulletproof Rolls Royce. This model is one of the most preferred among celebrities, especially because it tops the chart of one of the three best-armoured cars. Reports claim that after Priyanka moved to Los Angeles post her marriage to English singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, she benched her car.

Kangana Ranaut

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is known for her unabashed opinions on Twitter, unafraid of calling a spade a spade. This often results in her receiving flak from a certain section of the population. She too was a recipient of death threats. For her safety, Kangana owns a uniquely crafted and bulletproof BMW 7 Series Guard, priced at Rs 2.14 crore. The vehicle is a complete package of utmost comfort and security, embedded with sleek looks.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here