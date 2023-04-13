Salman Khan To Shehnaaz Gill, How Much The Cast Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Charged

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is on the brink of its release. The whole cast has been busy promoting the film. It is a multi-starrer, which also has Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Tere Naam fame Bhumika Chawla are also playing prominent roles in the film. It also stars Punjabi singer Jassi Gill, choreographer Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari in important roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki is directed by Farhad Samji and will hit theatres on April 21, 2023.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the stellar cast has also taken a high fee to be part of the film. Here’s a look at the money charged by these actors to be a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Salman Khan has reportedly charged an amount of Rs 125 crore as his fee to be a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will also have a share in the total profit of the film.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Salman Khan. She has charged a fee of Rs 6 crore to be a part of the film.

South Indian superstar Venkatesh Daggubati also plays a prominent role in the film. A glimpse of his strong character was shown in the trailer. He has charged an amount of Rs 6 crore as a fee to be a part of the film.

Jaggu Bhai aka Jagpati Babu plays the role of a villain in the film. According to reports, he has charged an amount of Rs 1.5 crore.

Megastar Ram Charan has also made a cameo in the film. He was also shown shaking a leg in the new hit song, Yentamma. If reports are to be believed, the actor has charged Rs 3 crore for his cameo.

Advertisement

The film has Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam in it as well, and they have charged Rs 70 lac each.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. She got into the limelight after a stint on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. According to sources, she has charged around Rs 50 lac to be part of the film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here