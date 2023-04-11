Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Kisi Jaan Inspired By Ajith Kumar's Veeram: Reports

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Kisi Jaan, which was released on Monday, is currently breaking the internet. However, according to the latest reports, the film is inspired by the 2014 Tamil-language action drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Reports suggest that the makers have done a few changes and made the new story for Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Kisi Jaan.

Veeram starred Ajith as Vinayagam, a good-hearted man who would go to great measures to protect his four brothers. The ensemble supporting cast included Vidarth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat and Atul Kulkarni, to name a few. Veeram was a box office success and was afterwards remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu and in Kannada as Odeya.

You can watch this movie on Goldmine’s official YouTube channel. It was posted in 2018 and over 19 million people have viewed it. This film got a 6.5 IMDb rating and is also available on Voot and Zee5.

Watch the movie here:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films. The action also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast including Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Sooraj Pancholi, Abdu Rozik and Palak Tiwari. The movie revolves around Bhaijaan of Bollywood who is a sincere individual and chooses to make amends for his Telugu-based girlfriend Bhagya. He lives happily with his brothers and uses violence to settle disputes. However, he sets out to protect Bhagya’s family without anyone’s knowledge after learning that their former rival “Rowdy" Anna is troubling them.

Meanwhile, the song Yentamma featuring Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and RRR fame Ram Charan in a special appearance, has garnered immense love from the viewers. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit screens on the occasion of Eid on April 21 across theatres worldwide.

