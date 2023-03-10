Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi Trolled for 'Vulgar' Dance; Ileana D'Cruz Banned from Kollywood?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi have been receiving a volley of criticism for imitating Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hook steps as they danced to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. A section of the internet dubbed Akshay and Nora’s dance as “vulgar”. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry.

In other news, Allu Arjun is reportedly demanding a whopping Rs 125 crore for his next project. After the massive success of his two back-to-back films- Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Pushpa, the actor is confident about the mega success of his next movie and that it will gross more than the nationwide blockbusters Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is off to a good start due to Holi. The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore nett on its opening day. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. However, the film saw a 35 per cent drop on its second day of the run, considering it was a week day. Even with the anticipated drop, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted Rs. 9-9.5 crores on its second day taking the lifetime collections to Rs Rs 23.5 crores.

if numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are to be believed, Ileana has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry. The alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process.

