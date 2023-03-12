Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes has bagged a nomination in the Documentary Feature category whereas Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is nominated under the Best Documentary Short Film category.

After a probe, the Delhi police said that there is no foul play in Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik’s death. Nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of Kaushik except some medicines, as per the police. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a contemporary look as she walked the ramp in a beauteous saree. Looking every bit gorgeous, the actress shimmered at the ramp in the gorgeous look, exuding oomph and glam. Capturing millions of hearts already, Rashmika gathered a ton of cheer and love from the audience.

In other news, during the promotional event for his upcoming film Zwigato, Kapil Sharma shared advice for people feeling depressed or lonely in their lives. He also revealed that there was a time in his life when he was feeling depressed and suicidal.

