Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Satish Kaushik’s Last Words ‘Main Marna Nahi...'; Kapil Sharma Reveals He Thought of ‘Dying By Suicide’

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: The Delhi police said that there is no foul play in Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik's death. Kapil Sharma made a shocking revelation.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:04 IST

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: With a few hours left for the Academy Awards 2023, all eyes are set on the three Oscar nominees from India- RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated under the Best Original score for Naatu Naatu, which was picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Read More

Mar 12, 2023 11:04 IST

Neil Bhatt Opens Up on 'Extremely Unfortunate’ Incident on GHKKPM Sets, Says ‘Will Bounce Back...’

In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Mumbai’s Filmcity. Now, the daily soap’s lead star Neil Bhatt aka Virat has now penned a note for his fans and promised that the show will bounce back. Read more here.

Neil Bhatt issues statement after massive fire breaks out on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein sets.
Mar 12, 2023 10:30 IST

Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb Set To Dance To RRR Song Naatu Naatu, Says ‘Odds Of Winning Are Huge…’

Lauren Gottlieb as she is all set to represent India at the Oscars with her powerful performance on the RRR song Naatu Naatu. In her recent interview, Lauren recalled the time when she first watched RRR and also talked about the odds of the song winning an Oscar. Read more here.

Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be nominated for the Oscars.
Mar 12, 2023 10:26 IST

Sushmita Sen's Ex-Beau Rohman Shawl Accompanies Her to LFW, Actress Says 'I Am Blessed'

Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week where she was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Read the full story here.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl at Lakme Fashion Week.

Mar 12, 2023 09:51 IST

Shaunak Sen Told News18 He Spent 'Sleepless Night' When All That Breathes Was Selected for Oscars | Exclusive

Shaunak Sen, whose All That Breathes bagged an Oscar nomination, had earlier spoken to News18 after the film was shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category. Read more, here.

Shaunak Sen, the maker of All That Breathes that has been nominated in the Documentary Feature category at Oscars 2023.
Mar 12, 2023 09:31 IST

Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Parveen Babi Was Advised Electric Shock, Talks About His Affair With Soni Razdan

Mahesh Bhatt revealed a lot of details from his personal life as he talked about Parveen Babi and Soni Razdan on Arbaaz Khan’s show. Read more, here.

Mahesh Bhatt opened up about Parveen Babi and Soni Razdan.
Mar 12, 2023 09:17 IST

RRR Is Backed ‘Very Well,’ But There Was ‘No Template’ for Jallikattu Team to Campaign at Oscars, Says Santhy | Exclusive

Jallikattu actress Santhy Balachandran exclusively tells News18 that between her film and RRR, a lot has changed for Indian cinema as far as global acceptance is concerned. Read more, here.

Santhy Balachandran feels that it was the budget and the backing behind the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer that helped team RRR campaign for their film in Los Angeles.
Mar 12, 2023 09:15 IST

Kapil Sharma Reveals He Once Thought About ‘Attempting Suicide,’ Says ‘There Was Nobody…’

During the promotional event for his upcoming film Zwigato, Kapil Sharma shared advice for people feeling depressed or lonely in their lives. Read more, here.

Kapil Sharma opens up about being depressed
Mar 12, 2023 09:14 IST

Satish Kaushik Death: Police Rule Out Foul Play, Say Nothing Suspicious Found ‘Except Medicines’

Nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik except some medicines, as per the Delhi Police. The police also ruled out foul play in the veteran actor’s death. Read more, here.

Mar 12, 2023 09:13 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Oomph in Sexy Backless Blouse as She Closes LFW Day 3

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a contemporary look as she walked the ramp in a beauteous saree. Looking every bit gorgeous, the actress shimmered at the ramp in the gorgeous look, exuding oomph and glam. Read more, here.

Rashmika Mandanna walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week(Picture Credits; Viral Bhayani)

Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes has bagged a nomination in the Documentary Feature category whereas Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is nominated under the Best Documentary Short Film category.

After a probe, the Delhi police said that there is no foul play in Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik’s death. Nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of Kaushik except some medicines, as per the police. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a contemporary look as she walked the ramp in a beauteous saree. Looking every bit gorgeous, the actress shimmered at the ramp in the gorgeous look, exuding oomph and glam. Capturing millions of hearts already, Rashmika gathered a ton of cheer and love from the audience.

In other news, during the promotional event for his upcoming film Zwigato, Kapil Sharma shared advice for people feeling depressed or lonely in their lives. He also revealed that there was a time in his life when he was feeling depressed and suicidal.

