Curated By: Srijita Sen
Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:04 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: With a few hours left for the Academy Awards 2023, all eyes are set on the three Oscar nominees from India- RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated under the Best Original score for Naatu Naatu, which was picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Read More
In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Mumbai's Filmcity. Now, the daily soap's lead star Neil Bhatt aka Virat has now penned a note for his fans and promised that the show will bounce back.
Lauren Gottlieb as she is all set to represent India at the Oscars with her powerful performance on the RRR song Naatu Naatu. In her recent interview, Lauren recalled the time when she first watched RRR and also talked about the odds of the song winning an Oscar.
Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week where she was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Shaunak Sen, whose All That Breathes bagged an Oscar nomination, had earlier spoken to News18 after the film was shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category.
Mahesh Bhatt revealed a lot of details from his personal life as he talked about Parveen Babi and Soni Razdan on Arbaaz Khan's show.
Jallikattu actress Santhy Balachandran exclusively tells News18 that between her film and RRR, a lot has changed for Indian cinema as far as global acceptance is concerned.
During the promotional event for his upcoming film Zwigato, Kapil Sharma shared advice for people feeling depressed or lonely in their lives.
After a probe, the Delhi police said that there is no foul play in Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik’s death. Nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of Kaushik except some medicines, as per the police. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural.
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at the Lakme Fashion Week. The star embraced a contemporary look as she walked the ramp in a beauteous saree. Looking every bit gorgeous, the actress shimmered at the ramp in the gorgeous look, exuding oomph and glam. Capturing millions of hearts already, Rashmika gathered a ton of cheer and love from the audience.
In other news, during the promotional event for his upcoming film Zwigato, Kapil Sharma shared advice for people feeling depressed or lonely in their lives. He also revealed that there was a time in his life when he was feeling depressed and suicidal.
