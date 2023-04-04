Seema Simhan To Okka Magaadu: A Look At Hit Films Of Nandamuri Balakrishna-Simran

Tollywood has given us many iconic on-screen pairs, who have been entertaining us for decades. One such is the combination of Nandamuri Balakrishnan and Simran. We have grown up watching several of their movies. Nandamuri and Simran have given us memorable characters like Veeravenkata-Sarada (Okka Magaadu), Durga Prasad-Hema (Seema Simham) and Narasimha Nayu-Sravani (Narasimha Naidu). The duo worked with each other for the first time in the 1999 film Samarasimha Reddy. Since then, they have been creating magic on the big screen. Let us take a look at some of the well-known films of Simran and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Seema Simham: The action movie Seema Simham, which released in 2002 in Telugu, was written and directed by G Ram Prasad and produced by J Bhagawan and DVV Danayya, under the Sri Balaji Art Creations label. Simran and Nandamuri Balakrishna were the leads in the film, with Reema Sen as the second female protagonist. The nuptials of Durga Prasad and Hema marks the joyful conclusion of the film.

Samarasimha Reddy: The 1999 Indian action drama was directed by B Gopal. Anjala Zaveri, Simran and Sanghavi also appear opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film. It is the first movie with a faction-based plot that achieved commercial success. Samarasimha Reddy outlined the steps Telugu producers should take to create a profitable commercial film.

Narasimha Naidu: This 2001 B Gopal directorial film was a vigilante action thriller. Simran, Preeti Jhangiani, Asha Saini, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mani Sarma featured in the movie. Balakrishna received the Nandi Award for Best Actor for Narasimha Naidu. Arjun Sarja starred in the Tamil remake named Ezhumalai which came out in 2002.

Okka Magaadu: YVS Chowdary wrote, produced, and directed the gangster action drama in 2008. Simran, Anushka Shetty, Nandamuri Balakrishna played the key roles.

