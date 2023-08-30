Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Butter Chicken: What Miss World Karolina Bielawska Loves About India

Bollywood is a dream for millions, and Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska is no different. She was in Delhi on Monday when she spoke to News18, confessing her love for actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, and a desire to work in movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The 24-year-old Polish model wishes to be part of the Hindi cinema one day and has desires to spend more time in Mumbai.

“Yes, one day that will be a dream come true," she said about her wish to work in Bollywood.

Advertisement

While admiring Bhansali, who made “Aishwarya Rai look like a princess", Bielawska also spoke of her wish to work in action-packed films by Nadiadwala.

“SLB is making incredible movies. The one with Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan). She looks like a princess. I also wish to meet Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be a dream as well to work with him because I do martial arts and boxing and I know he’s making action movies."

The model added that she wished to work with Khan, saying “he is really something".

Bielawska, who also had been to Mumbai during her earlier visits to the country, called it a beautiful and fast growing city famous for Bollywood.

“I would be very happy to spend more time."

She shared that she enjoys watching Hindi movies while travelling and now she has seen so many movies that she “cannot keep a count".

“Very often when I go on a plane they usually have Bollywood movies and, to be fair, I just mainly watch it for great dancing and colours. It’s beautiful. It will be an honour for me to be in Indian movies one day," she added.

Advertisement

The beauty pageant winner said her favourite actor is Priyanka Chopra and the last Hindi movie she saw was her ‘The Sky is Pink’.

“She is an icon for me. I love her for so many things. Certainly, of course, she’s Miss World sister but she still works with beauty with purpose…. I believe that you can look up to her and she’s great and a great actor as well."

Advertisement

She called actors and her seniors in Miss World Priyanka and Aishwarya incredible and also wished for a meeting soon.

Love for India, its Food

On her visit to India, Bielawska said it was her third time in the country since she became the Miss World.

Advertisement

This time she also visited Kashmir and said that she found the place extremely beautiful and is excited to see and discover more.

“Every time we come back we learn something new, we meet new people, and we go to new places," she said.

Praising India for its hospitality, she said: “I think hospitality is absolutely incredible. You’re famous for it and you made us feel like home. Literally, everyone is so warm and kind and it’s been a blessing to be here."

Advertisement

Talking about Indian food, she said while back home, in Poland, the food is not so spicy but she loved Indian spicy food.