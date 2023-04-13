Sharad Kelkar Felt Shocked On Ram-Leela Sets, Thought 'Kitna Paisa Waste Ho Raha Hai'

Sharad Kelkar is a prominent name and face in the entertainment industry. He has worked in serials like Uttaran, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and others. He has also worked in movies like Chor Nikalke Bhaga and Laxmii, to name a few. He also played a special role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Recalling his first day on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Sharad Kelkar opened up about feeling “kitna paisa waste ho raha hai".

On Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, the actor made an appearance and discussed his struggles in the film and television industry. Even though he was earning well on television, he claimed that he was more interested in the respect that acting in films would offer him.

Recalling his initial days on the sets of Bhansali’s film, Sharad Kelkare said, “One of my initial films was Ram Leela. The set was at Film City, and on my first day there, there was a crowd of 1,000 people in the studio, plus the crew, plus the main actors. We had more than a day of rehearsals." He further added, “Mere dil pe lag raha tha kitne paise waste ho rahe hain, kitne paise waste karenge yeh log, itne mein toh main 13-15 minute shoot kar leta (I felt they were wasting a lot of money and will waste more. I could have shot in 13-15 minutes instead). It was a shock for me because I came from TV."

When asked if he really thought it was a waste of time, Sharad responded, “Not really." He added that once he was done with the film and saw it at the screening, he hugged the director and told him, “Now I know the meaning of a big film." He continued, “Because I was used to getting work done quickly. With films, you need to take time. I’ll give it to Sanjay sir because he’s one of the few filmmakers who give time to every aspect of filmmaking."

Talking about the movie, the Sanjay Leela film featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah and many others. His last film was Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz, to name a few. His next directorial is Heeramandi featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha.

