Sheezan Khan To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; Gets Court Permission To Travel Abroad

Sheezan Khan, who is on bail currently in the alleged Tunisha Sharma suicide case, is all set to join the upcoming adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor has appealed to the court to allow him to travel abroad and today he has been granted permission for the same. The news was confirmed by his lawyer.

His lawyer Shailendra Mishra told Indian Express, “We are grateful to the court, as our application has been allowed and Sheezan Khan has been permitted to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was surprised by the submissions made by the prosecution as their reply and argument supported our case, and their attempt of misleading the court was also thwarted at the threshold."

To note, Sheezan Khan hit to headlines after his co-actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of the show Ali Baba- Dastaan E Kabul. He was arrested on December 25, 2022, after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. However, Khan was granted bail in March this year.

Advertisement

Apart from Sheezan, Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih, Kumkum Bhagya actors Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, former Roadies winner Soundous Moufakir are confirmed contestants. Aishwarya Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also been approached for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular adventure-based reality show where celebrities are put through a series of challenging tasks and stunts to test their physical and mental strength. The show has been running successfully for over a decade and has had several famous faces from the entertainment industry as contestants.

Media reports claim that the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is likely to start by the end of May and will go on air sometime in June or July.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here