Shehnaaz Gill Sports Red Lehenga As She Turns 'Dulhan'; Video Will Melt Your Heart

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following. She often shares fun moments and snippets on her Instagram handle. The actress recently shared a video of herself decked up in a wedding attire. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I love myself 😌"

Shehnaaz looked all things dreamy and beautiful in a red bridal lehenga. She found the right balance between elegance and charm. She donned stone studded jewellery, wore mehendi on her hands and a mang-tika on her forehead. Well-defined eyes tied her whole look together, while she donned one of her brightest smiles. The video instantly went viral. One of her fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Looking very adorable shehnaaz 😍." “You are my sukoon ❤️," read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Meanwhile on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently starred in the music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Earlier, the actress took to social media to share a BTS video from the shoot, where she can be seen shooting for the line ‘Sharab Pite Pite Jiske Haath Kaapte Ho, Yeh Samjho Woh Yaar Kaa Sataaya Huya Hain’ with Nawazuddin. During the shoot, despite the fading music, Shehnaaz could still be seen dancing to her heart’s content, adding steps that were not part of the choreography. Shehnaaz, known for her carefree personality, spontaneously broke into an impromptu jig as Nawazuddin watched and the choreographers cheered her on. Check out the video here: