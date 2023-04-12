Shiv Thakare Still Has Pictures Of Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap On Instagram, Check It Out

Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap were two popular contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. Considered one of the strongest participants in the Bigg Boss House, Shiv lifted the winner’s award in that season, garnering immense love and support from the masses. During the show, he also showed interest in TV actress Veena Jagtap. Among the umpteen quarrels, fights, and performing tasks at the Bigg Boss premises, the duo fell head over heels in love. Despite fans rooting for the couple, Shiv and Veena allegedly split up after dating for a while.

Even long after their rumoured break up, Shiv and Veena’s love story is often a topic of discussion. It seems like Shiv still harbours a soft spot for Veena in his heart, and he has proved this by not deleting any of Veena’s pictures from his social media handles.

Some of their mushy pictures are still available on Shiva Thakare’s Instagram handle. Some of these include the one when Veena met Shiv’s mother for the first time after coming out from the Bigg Boss House. The trio was seen sporting big smiles on their faces. “Finally… Rani meets aapli jijau," captioned Shiv in the post.

In another romantic post, Shiv and Veena were captured in an adorable moment, sharing a laugh together. Smitten by her smile, Shiv penned down a line from the song Saathiya and wrote, “Hasti rahe Tu hasti rahe hayaa ki laali khilti rahe."

The former pair, while in a relationship together, went on various romantic getaways. Their adorable snaps from the sandy beaches of Goa or from the snowy landscapes of Kashmir are still on Shiv’s Insta handle. Check out this picture from their Kashmir outing, where the ex-pair was dressed in quintessential Kashmiri outfits for a photoshoot.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Shiv penned a heartwarming post for his then-partner Veena. He wrote, “Happpppppy Valentines Day my Valentine… Guddu," adding lots of red heart emojis.

Earlier, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, when Veena was asked by a user to spill the beans on what was brewing between her and Shiv, her irked response was, “First and last I am not answerable to anybody regarding my personal life. Have some morals and give people space to breathe."

