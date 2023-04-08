Shraddha Das Looks Stunning In Olive Swimsuit, Check Out Her Sri Lanka Diaries

Actress Shraddha Das has been creating a buzz on social media with her beauty and bold looks. She recently shared pictures of herself donning an olive swimsuit from her vacation in Sri Lanka. In the pic, Shraddha can be seen sitting by the pool and enjoying the sunset.

Shraddha Das is a popular name in the Telugu industry. She made her debut in 2008 with the film Siddu From Sikkakulam. Shraddha has worked across film industries and admittedly feels that language or region should never be a bar if there’s belief in the magnitude of cinema.

She worked in Arya 2 with the South superstar Allu Arjun. Shraddha acted in Bollywood films as well starting with Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji which starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya. She did another movie named Zid alongside Karanvir Sharma and Mannara Chopra.

Shraddha Das was a part of the 2016 supernatural horror black comedy film Great Grand Masti. The film starred Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh and Urvashi Rautela and fared well at the box office.

Shraddha Das was recently acted in the hit Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which was directed by Neeraj Pandey. The series had Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

Currently, Shraddha Das is busy with Telugu films Nireekshana and Arrdham.

