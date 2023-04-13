Shraddha Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Her Red Hot Dress, Check It Out

From making her debut in 2010 with Teen Patti to playing Tinni in the most recent film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor has come a long way in her career. The actress has been entertaining her fans for over a decade now. We have seen her versatility in not only the characters she played in her films but also her sense of style, which has evolved with time. She never misses a chance to make us all go gaga over her attire, each time she steps out.

This time she slayed in red at the Jio World Convention Centre. Shraddha Kapoor arrived in a sizzling red hot saree with a plunging neckline blouse to attend a special event organised by Jio Studios on Tuesday night. She walked the red carpet like a queen and flaunted her goal-worthy body. She has grabbed the attention of all the paparazzo accounts and has gone viral on social media. As her outfit was already making all the noises, she kept her makeup subtle and went with her natural no-makeup makeup look. Who else can slay the rule of ‘less is more’ better than Shraddha?

Advertisement

Popular paparazzo accounts Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram and broke the internet. Within just a few hours of posting the video, it has got over 60 lakh views and fans have shared their thoughts in the comments. Many of them loved this avatar of hers, but there were a few who started trolling her for wearing such a revealing outfit.

Advertisement

One of them commented, “She is trying to get back into the industry and that is why she is now following the footsteps of Janhvi Kapoor." Another wrote, “Now you too feel the need of wearing such revealing outfits to grab people’s attention." Trolling never stops and we guess stars have become pretty thick-skinned, when it comes to criticism. Many of her fans loved this outfit and are maybe planning to take inspiration from it for their next cocktail party.

Earlier, Shraddha stunned everyone at the NMACC launch and looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra outfit that had a playful twist that made several heads turn.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor, who is now riding high off the success of her most recent film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, has once again demonstrated her bankability as a prolific performer and raised her hotness bar. She has received appreciation from the public, the media, and critics alike for her outstanding performance and her extraordinary but contemporary chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here