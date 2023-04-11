Shriya Saran Looks Stunning In This Silver Sparkling Top And Skirt, See Pics

Shriya Saran is one of the most glamorous celebrities in the showbiz industry. The actress often shares her pictures and videos which create a huge stir on the internet. Recently, Shriya dropped a few pictures and her fans could not take their eyes off her. The actress was seen donning a silver sparkling top which she paired up with a pleated skirt in a candid photoshoot.

Shriya brought the much-needed oomph factor into her outfit featuring a plunging neckline. This time, the actress accessorised her outfit with an exquisite necklace and looked gorgeous. For the makeup, Shriya wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, smokey eyes and a shade of nude lipstick. Her open wavy coloured red tresses and beautiful expressions made hearts flutter. The actress adorned the outfit for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 night.

Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Fans showered the actress with love and affection. One user wrote, “Natural beauty." Another user commented, “That Glam Doll Arrives." A third user wrote, “Goddess of Romance," and one user also added, “Looking Gorgeous."

This is not the first time, the actress often makes waves on social media, be it with her acting prowess or her ravishing beauty. Earlier, she shared a slew of pictures in a saree which became viral on the internet. In the photos, the actress was seen flaunting her beauty and looked mesmerised as she posed for the camera. Be it donning traditional outfits or Western wear, the actress knows how to slay in both.

On the professional front, Shriya Saran is best known for films including Drishyam, Manam, RRR and Awarapan. So far, the actress has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, as well as a few films in English, Malayalam and Kannada. She has also acted in films such as Kabzaa, Tadka and NTR Kathanayakudu. Shriya made her film debut with the 2001 Ishtam. Now, the actress is all set to star in upcoming films like Music School, Nadada, Naragasooran and Drishyam 3.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here