Siddharth Drops Mushy Comment on Rumoured GF Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Post With Him, Take a Look

Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked along with her team at the premiere of her latest web series, Jubilee. Accompanying her was rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth at the event. They even posed together for the shutterbugs. Just a day after the screening, Aditi Rao Hydari added a picture to her Instagram feed featuring her team and Siddharth from her vanity van. In the pic, Aditi Rao decked up in green traditional attire, was seen all smiles as she posed with her “darling peeps”.

This is us! Most beloved’s. Thank you my darling peeps… I love you and I know you love me!#Humsaathsaathhain, Ps- missing some hoomans in our vanfie,” she captioned her post. Within no time, the comment section was filled up with compliments for the rumoured couple. Even Siddharth wrote: “Adu jaisi koi nahi (no one like Adu)…Also, peeps game hella strong."

Among many comments, one read, “So happy for my favourite hero Siddarth as a fan & Aditi you are adorable as ever,” while a fan wrote, “I just saw Siddu and my face brightened up.”

On Thursday, the duo arrived and posed for the cameras. The paparazzi kept teasing them saying “nice Jodi, Kya baat hai” etc as the two continued smiling and blushing.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the romantic action film Maha Samudram in 2021. The link-up rumours of their relationship spread like a wildfire last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. On the actress' birthday last year, even Siddharth made a mushy post.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari’s show Jubilee is a web series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She plays the role of a person named Sumitra Kumari. “You always have butterflies in your stomach while starting something new. But when the director and team is so clear, it makes it exciting for giving in to their vision. We are very accessable as actors. But with Sumitra Kumari and with that age of cinema, it is that unattainable quality which sets them apart. To get it right with that vulnerability was a challenge for us,” Aditi previously spoke about the actress. The web series also stars Aditi alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Wamiqa Gabbi among others.

