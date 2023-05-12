Sohini Dutta Faced Sexual Abuse At 15, What She Did Next Will Inspire You

Professional model and well-known social media influencer, Sohini Dutta, is a victim of child sexual abuse. At the age of 15, she became a victim of sexual assault. But after what she did, became an inspiration for many. Sohini Dutta publicly revealed the incidents of her sexual assault and released the phone recordings of her perpetrator on her Instagram. In the series of released call recordings, he was heard confessing his crimes reported by Navbharat times

This incident happened way back when Sohini Dutta was 15 years old. Sohini was abused by none other than her Aunt’s husband. This heinous act happened not once but a lot of times. Due to this, she decided to leave home and study. But even though she was gone, she couldn’t help but think back on what had happened to her. Even worse, she developed depression. She used to be terrified of being touched. She was unable to disclose this to anyone including her parents.

Sohini then decided to confront reality rather than run from it every day. The sole objective was to ensure that no other female or child ever had to experience the agony of sexual abuse. To do so, she called her Aunt’s husband. She then recorded the three-hour-long phone conversation in which the guy admitted the horrific deeds he had previously committed with her. She then played the recording to her parents. It was admirable whatever the parents did after this. They understood the pain of their girl. After that they immediately filed a complaint with the police and the husband of her aunt who abused Sohini was arrested.

The way the model and influencer, Sohini Dutta overcame became an inspiration to many. She began inspiring people to fight through her tale. Today, Sohini doesn’t require an introduction anymore. She not only works as a professional model but is also a well-known fashion influencer.