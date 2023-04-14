Spending Time With My Daughters More Important: Debina Bonnerjee On Career Break

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who recently welcomed her second daughter Divisha with husband-actor Gurmeet Choudhary, has willingly taken a hiatus from her work commitments. The Ramayana actress in a recent interview with Hindustan Times admitted that she wants to spend time with both her little ones in their crucial years of upbringing. After almost 11 years of marriage, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their firstborn Lianna Choudhary on April 3, 2022, and to double their joy, Divisha came into their lives on November 11, 2022. The 39-year-old further revealed that she will only get back to work after Divisha’s breastmilk feeding days are over.

Elaborating on the same, Debina shared that she was in no hurry to resume her work, citing that her energy levels are not up-to-the-mark either. She added, “My little one (Divisha) is on breast milk at the moment, and I want to be with her. When she starts eating solid, I can spend some more time away from home. I will think of resuming work only after that."

The actress further confessed that she is very attached to both Lianna and Divisha. Recalling an incident when she and Gurmeet returned home late one night, Debina shared that being separated from their mother, one of the daughters did not sleep properly. Debina acknowledged that she was constantly concerned about her daughters, pondering what they might be doing or what they might be eating when she is not present.

“It is not one-sided. I am also equally attached to them… I also want to be with them, and spend time with them," confessed the actress. Speaking on the topic of “mother’s guilt" Debina further added, that as parents it was natural to shower all their love and attention on their kids. She expressed her desire to witness every special moment of their toddlers, beginning with when they start walking on their feet for the first time. “The moment that you are not able to do that, it just gets into the mind," said Debina.

To conclude, Debina seemed to have zero regrets as she wished not to live with the guilt and spend as much time as possible with Lianna and Divisha. “Everything else will come back, from career, and shows to money, but for me, this is more important," asserted Debina. The actress was last seen in the television show Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

