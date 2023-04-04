Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse All Set To Make History In India, Here's How

Spider-Man fans in India gear up for an interesting and never-happened-before theatrical release. The highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be released in ten different languages, a first for a Hollywood franchise film in India. The movie will hit cinemas on June 2, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news for all superhero fans on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ To Release in 10 languages in India… For the first time in India, a popular Hollywood franchise film is being released theatrically in 10 languages. SpiderMan: Across The Spider-Verse to release in Indian cinemas on 2 June 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali… The trailer for all 10 languages, including 9 Indian languages has just been released."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales as he embarks on a new adventure after reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s resident Spider-Man. The storyline takes an exciting turn as Miles is catapulted across the Multiverse and joins forces with a group of Spider-People to save the universe from a new threat. However, as they try to handle the challenge, disagreements arise, and Miles finds himself at odds with his fellow Spiders. In order to protect his loved ones, he must redefine his understanding of heroism and fight against his former allies.

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly anticipating the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ever since the first movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018. The original animation and superhero movie has gained love from fans to the titular superhero of all age groups.

Now, fans in India can look forward to seeing the sequel in their own language. The trailer for the movie has just been released in all ten languages, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. The film promises to be a thrilling and action-packed adventure that will delight audiences of all ages just like its predecessor.

For fans who are new to the franchise, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the perfect place to start. The movie is a standalone story that doesn’t require any prior knowledge of the Spider-Man universe. It’s a great introduction to the character and the world he inhabits and is sure to be enjoyed by fans and newcomers alike.

