'Stay Cool, Uncomplicated': Mukta Barve's Heart-warming Post For Vandana Gupte

Marathi actress Mukta Barve has worked with many veteran actors, including Vandana Gupte. There’s another connection between the two. Mukta is currently playing a prominent role (Vidya) in the play Char Chaugi. Earlier, Vandana essayed the same role in the play. Vandana Gupte was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Natya Gaurav Awards. Mukta took this occasion to congratulate her on her achievement. Sharing a picture with Vandana on Instagram, she wrote, “In Double Seat together as mother-in-law, as mother-daughter in Rudram and now in ‘Char Chaugi’. Whatever the occasion may be, let’s keep working and having fun together. Vandutai Much love to you…stay cool, uncomplicated, and open-hearted just the way you are. Keep inspiring us with your energy".

Vandana Gupte received Lifetime Achievement Award as an acknowledgement of her work in theatre so far. She is perhaps the youngest actress in Marathi theatre to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. She is best known for films such as Family Katta, Pachadlela and Divan. She has also acted in films like Well Done Baby, 66 Sadashiv, Double Seat, Murder Mestri, Aandhali Koshimbir, Samaantar, Matichya Chuli and Tuzhi Mazhi Jamli Jodi. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming movies including Baipan Bhari Deva.

Mukta Barve’s theatrical debut of Char Chaugi created a stir in the Natya Gaurav Award ceremony. The drama also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Kadambari Kadam and Parna Pethe in lead roles. During the event, Mukta performed the popular call entry she portrayed in Char Chaugi play in front of Vandana at the Awards ceremony.

Mukta has been a part of prominent films such as Jogwa, Smile Please, Aaghaat, and Double Seat. Some of her other notable films include Aapdi Thaapdi, Rangabhoomi, Ranangan, Aamhi Doghi, The Uniform, Gunaaji and Sumbaran.

