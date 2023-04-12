Suriya's Next With Disha Patani To Get Its Official Title On This Date

Suriya is all set for his upcoming film Suriya 42 and fans are losing their calm as the makers are dropping some major updates now and then. And here’s one more good news for all the Suriya fans out there. At 9:05 am on April 16, the 42nd movie starring Suriya will officially have a title. Makers posted an announcement poster regarding the same to their official social media accounts.

The tweet reads, “Warrior enters across the showers of glory and trumpets of Thunderstorms! Get ready to welcome Suriya 42 Title Announcement on April 16, at 9.05 a.m. A Mighty Valiant Saga In 10 Languages."

An animation poster with two enormous rocks was featured on the poster that was distributed with the announcement. On one side, a dog is with a horse and its rider. Just as he is about to leap from one rock to another, the horseback rider appears to be frozen in time. In addition, the poster had a background of grey skies and thunder and lightning.

Recent reports indicate that the movie will be released in 10 different languages. The film’s official title will be revealed soon, and the release date will also be disclosed by the producers. Because it is being produced on a much larger scale than has ever been attempted in Tamil cinema, Suriya fans are overjoyed about this eagerly anticipated release.

Talking about the film, Suriya and Disha Patani will play the lead roles with Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala and others. Disha will make her Tamil movie debut with Suriya 42.

Pramod Vamshi is in charge of producing the film under the UV Creations label. A motion poster featuring an eagle perched on the back of a powerful warrior served as the announcement for the Tamil movie in September 2022.

