Swapnil Joshi is now the main lead actor in the Marathi television programme Tu Tevha Tashi.

Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi has made a name for himself in the regional television industry. He keeps sharing his life updates on Instagram every now, and then. Recently, Swapnil celebrated his daughter’s 7th birthday and posted a beautiful video on the occasion. Along with that, the actor also penned down a special note that made us all emotional.

The note started with, “Dearest Maayra, today marks a special day, a milestone in your life as you turn seven years old. My heart swells with love and pride as I reflect on the incredible journey we have shared together! It feels like just yesterday when we held you in my arms for the first time, marvelling at your tiny fingers and delicate features. Now, here you are, growing into a bright and beautiful young girl!"

He added, “Each passing year has been filled with precious moments and cherished memories. From your first steps to your infectious laughter, you have brought immeasurable joy into our life! Your vibrant spirit and curiosity illuminate my world, and keep reminding me to embrace the wonders around."

The video will surely melt your heart as it has the whole journey of Swapnil’s daughter from birth till now. Commenting on the same, Swapnil added, “Watching you learn and grow has been an awe-inspiring experience for me. Your enthusiasm for discovering new things and your determination to conquer challenges never cease to amaze me. Your kindness and empathy towards others serve as a constant reminder of the goodness that resides within you beta."

His note also mentioned his wish for Maayra as she enters her seventh year is that you continue to embrace life with open arms. He blessed her daughter and said, “May you find happiness in the simplest of things and always have the courage to chase after the extraordinary! ALWAYS."

Swapnil Joshi played the character of young Lord Krishna in DD National’s Shri Krishna. From 1993 until 1997, the show was broadcast on Indian television.

Swapnil Joshi is now the main lead actor in the Marathi television programme Tu Tevha Tashi. In this soap opera, he plays the role of Saurabh Patwardhan.