Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Bapuji' Amit Bhatt Poses On A Bike, Sparks Meme Fest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular television show, known for its ensemble cast including Dilip Joshi, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, and others. The cast portrays characters from various regions of the country. Recently, Amit Bhatt, who stars as the elderly Bapuji in the show, surprised fans with a completely different look.

A paparazzi recently shared a picture of Amit on social media, where he can be seen sporting a casual look with jeans, a T-shirt, and a Gandhi topi. It’s a refreshing change from his usual attire as Bapuji, who is often seen wearing the Gandhi topi but not jeans and a T-shirt. In the photo, Amit looks directly into the camera with a subtle smile on his face.