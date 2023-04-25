54 Years Ago, Gemini Ganesan Ventured Into Comic Roles With Ainthu Latcham

Gemini Ganesan-starrer Ainthu Latcham completes 54 years of its release today. It was released on April 25, 1969. Late actor Gemini Ganesan is considered a legend in Tamil cinema. He was mostly associated with soft-spoken, romantic characters. He excelled at playing comic roles with a lot of perfection in some films. Fans got to see the light-hearted side of his acting in the film Ainthu Latcham, directed by G Ramakrishnan.

Ainthu Latcham received mixed reviews from the audience. Some opined that the film would have been highly successful at the box office if the comic quotient was better. Followers particularly loved the fact that they got to watch a different shade of Gemini Ganesan in this film.

Ainthu Latcham narrated the story of Radha Krishnan (Gemini Ganesan), a poor young man looking for a job. Krishna (B Saroja Devi) is a young woman and the daughter of a millionaire businessman Eswaran (Major Sundarrajan). Radha and Krishna fall in love with each other. Radha needs five lakh rupees to impress Eswaran. In the bid to secure this sum, Radha ends up in confusing situations which make up for the perfect comical setup of the film. Actors SA Ashokan and Cho Ramaswamy also essayed key roles in Ainthu Latcham.

Gemini Ganesan portrayed lead roles in many films, which are remembered to date. Fans remember him as Kaadhal Mannan (King of romance). He acted in timeless classics like Missiamma (1955), Mayabazar (1957), Vanji Kottai Valipan (1958), Then Nilavu (1961), and Karpagam (1963). Gemini Ganesan also won the Filmfare Award South for the film Naan Avan Illai (1974) and Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Kaaviya Thalaivi (1970). He won these awards under the Best Actor category.

The last film of Gemini’s career was Aaj ka Shoorveer, directed by Saran. He portrayed a cameo role in this film. He died on March 22, 2005, at his residence after a prolonged illness. In a career spanning five decades, Gemini Ganesan acted in all four southern language films, besides some films in Hindi.

