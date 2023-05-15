Actor R Sarathkumar Meets The Police Officer Who Inspired The Movie Chennai One Day

Actor R Sarathkumar recently met the police officer, who saved the life of a person by covering a distance of 75 km in 11 minutes, over a decade ago. His story was shared all over India and everyone hailed him. Sarathkumar, inspired by the incident, made a film titled, Chennai One Day.

When Sarathkumar was walking his dog, he met the police officer, who shared how he helped the life of a person. He shared the video and wrote and long caption. Sarathkumar wrote, “29.03.2013 - I am glad to have met Mr Mohan, the hero of a true incident that led to the release of a movie in Chennai, yesterday when I took my THOR for a walk."

“20.09.2008 - When 15-year-old Hitendran from Thirukkalukkundram met with an accident and unfortunately suffered brain death, Mr Mohan assisted him in his heart transplant by covering a distance of 75 minutes from Thenampet Apollo to JJ Nagar in 11 minutes with the help of the then Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Sunilkumar."

Advertisement

“Hitendran and the girl Abhirami, who strongly and emotionally highlighted the need for organ donation, will be remembered forever. All those who saved their lives with humanity and courage at that time are true heroes. In that way, I am happy to have met Mr Mohan, who is currently working as an Assistant Inspector at Neelangarai Police Station," the actor concluded.

The actor was moved by the sweet gesture and asked for his betterment. Sarathkumar and Cheran’s Chennai One Day was released in 2013 and was a massive hit. And even after 10 years, they meet cordially.