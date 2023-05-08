Actor RJ Balaji Shares Unseen Pic With Wife Divya Sathyaraj On Her Birthday

RJ Balaji is one of the leading actors in the Tamil industry. Recently, he shared an unseen photo with his wife Divya Sathyaraj on her birthday. Radio jockey turned actor-filmmaker Balaji penned a heartfelt message for his wife. Sharing a picture of themselves from their younger days and one from a recent event, the actor expressed his love for his beloved wife. The picture is now making a huge buzz on the internet. Check out the post here:

The caption of the post reads, “2003 to 2023, it’s been 20 years…! We can proudly say that we have come a long way, yet I feel we are still the same teenagers, who were hopelessly in love". He further added, “Thank You for sharing my life, thank you for not giving up on me, thank you for being the best friend, crazy lover, strict wife and a super mom..! Happy Birthday Auchu! P.S. I Love You."

RJ Balaji and Divya Sathyaraj tied the nuptial knot at the age of 21. The duo are now parents to two sons.

RJ Balaji is best known for films like Ivan Thanthiran, Veetla Vishesham, Mookuthi Amman and Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Some of his other noteworthy projects include Boomerang, Ethir Neechal, Annanukku Jey, Diya, Ghajinikanth and Velaikkaran. The actor has a few projects lined up including Yung Mung Sung and Sorgavaasal.

Meanwhile, his wife Divya Sathyaraj is a renowned nutritionist. Born in a star-studded family, Divya abstained from the field of acting. She is the daughter of popular actor Sathyaraj who is known for films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Nadigan, Chennai Express and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He is soon going to star in the upcoming Singapore Saloon.

Written and directed by Gokul, the film stars Jiiva, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sathyaraj in the leading roles. The film is backed by Ishari K Ganeshan under the banner Vels Film International LTD. Besides this, the actor is gearing up to be a part of several significant films like Otta, Valli Mayil, Rowdy Baby, Weapon, Angaaragan, Khaki and Ajayante Randam Moshanam, amongst others.

