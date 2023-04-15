Actor Santhanam's Next Film Title Reveal Video Released

The DD Returns title reveal begins with an old, dilapidated bungalow-style building. As they move through the never-ending maze of the abandoned home, Santhanam and the other star cast learn about a number of intriguing happenings. The eerie voiceover in French goes, “Life is like a game. There are many players. If you don’t play with them, they’ll play with you."

Directed by debutant S Prem Anand, the film stars Velaiilla Pattadhari fame Surbhi as the female lead. The other cast of the film includes Redin Kingsley, Maran, Pradeep Rawat, Masoom Shankar, Fesi Vijayan, Motta Rajendran, Munishkanth, Dheena and Thanga Durai, among others. Produced by C Ramesh Kumar under the label of RK Entertainment, the film is going to hit the silver screens this summer. DD Returns will have cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy and the music has been composed by popular indie artist “ofRo".

Fans have reacted to the video. One user wrote, “Congratulations Santhanam Anna and DD Returns team for the success of this film." Another user wrote, “Goosebumps Overloaded. Just can’t wait to witness the Golden Era in theatre."

Until now, the video has garnered over 6 million views. Fans who were curious about the movie are now ecstatic as a result of the official announcement.

Santhanam has been a part of several successful films like Enthiran, Velayudham, Deiva Thirumagal and Boss Engira Baskaran. His other releases include Biskoth, Agent Kannayiram, Nambiar and more. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films such as Kick, Amali Thumali, Madha Gaja Raja and Server Sundaram, to name a few. Santhanam earlier featured in the horror-comedy Dhilluku Dhuddu and Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 which were huge hits at the box office.

