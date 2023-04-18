Actress Alya Manasa And Husband Sanjeev Karthick's Instagram Accounts Hacked

Popular TV couple actress Alya Manasa and her husband Sanjeev Karthick’s Instagram accounts have been hacked, as per reports. Their Instagram IDs, with lots of followers, have been down for a few hours, the reports added.

The couple has not disclosed any information about the incident but the fans have raised several questions about the same. Their fan pages have asked whether their IDs have been hacked or whether Alya Manasa and Sanjiev Karthick have deactivated their IDs together. They claim that these celebrities do not usually deactivate their accounts without any prior information.

Alya and Sanjeev worked together on the small screen in the Vijay TV serial Raja Rani. After the serial, they both got married in 2019.

Advertisement

Currently, they are both acting as leads in another popular serial on Sun TV and have garnered a lot of love from the audience for the show, which has helped them gain a massive fan following on their social media platforms as well.

Alya Manasa began her career as a model at the age of 17 and later, she also worked as a radio jockey. In 2015, she took part in a dance reality show. She made her debut in the Tamil film Julieum 4 Perum as an actress. However, she gained huge popularity with the Tamil TV serial Raja Rani.

On the other hand, Sanjeev made his debut in the 2009 film Kulir 100° opposite Riya Bamniyal. Since then he has appeared in a string of low-budget films, including Neeyum Naanum and Sagakkal. After failing to receive success in films, he decided to shift to TV and made his debut in the TV series Raja Rani which garnered him a lot of fame and fortune, and that’s where he met his future wife.

Alya and Sanjeev have a Youtube channel as well, with the name “Sanjiev and Alya" where they have around 1.3 million subscribers. They share vlogs about their daily happenings.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here