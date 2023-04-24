Actress Roshni Haripriyan Glams It Up In Her Glittery Black Outfit; Have A Look

Roshni Haripriyan is one of the leading actresses in the Tamil industry. Recently, she shared a few pictures that are making a huge noise on social media. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black sequined top, which she paired up with a brownish crimson colour skirt. She opted for a minimal makeup look and her fans could not stop gushing over her stunning avatar. Sharing the photos, Roshni captioned, “She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten". She looked like a fashion diva as she posed for the camera. Her infectious smile and charming persona yet again take the internet by storm.

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “A real queen can never be forgotten". Another user commented, “Stunning". The third user added, “Your eyes alone are enough". One user also wrote, “Dusky Queen".

This is not the first time, she often shares pictures and videos that trend on social media. Some time back, she dropped a streak of snaps in a traditional ensemble and looked mesmerising, as always. In the pictures, Roshni can be seen wearing a designer blouse, which she teamed up with a matching skirt and shrug.

She wore drawn eyebrows, subtle eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and a shade of brown lipstick. Her open curly tresses accentuated her looks and made her look awe-inspiring.

Be it donning a traditional ensemble or Western wear, she knows how to captivate the attention of the masses.

Roshni Haripriyan is known for films and shows like Anthony Daasan, KJ Iyenar: Rasathi, and Cooku with Comali. She started her professional journey with the Tamil serial Barathi Kannamma. Directed by Praveen Bennett, the show stars Roshni Haripriyan alongside Arun Prasad, and Farina Azad in the leading roles.

She made a special place in the hearts of her fans with her daily soap, Bharathi Kannamma. Roshni quit the show suddenly, shattering millions of hearts.

