Actress Shreema Upadhyaya Shares Her Experience Of Working In Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released recently on April 28. Every character in the movie is receiving immense appreciation from the viewers. While the main cast of the movie has a huge fan following, people have also taken notice of Bengaluru-based dancer Shreema Upadhyaya. Shreema was seen in a small role in Ponniyin Selvan 2. Shreema played the character of Maathuli, the Rashtrakuta princess, and garnered everyone’s attention. Recently the dancer-turned-actress shared some snaps from the movie sets, which are currently going viral.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shreema shared her thoughts, saying that she is still processing the feeling. The actress wrote, “I get to be a tiny part of the PS universe, much less in a Mani Ratnam, Madras Talkies film." Won’t be saying anymore, go watch."

Seeing the post, a user commented, “Wonderful! Congratulations, Shreema!" Another one wrote, “You were a beautiful surprise! Was so shocked and couldn’t believe it at first. Heartiest congratulations to you!" “Even though it was a small role, you made a name for yourself in the cinema world and in the eyes of many. Your smile and gestures made an impact despite no dialogue. Hats off to you."

According to reports, Bharatnatyam dancer Shreema and her family were shocked when she got the offer to work in Ponniyin Selvan 2. In a recent media interaction, Shreema said, “I don’t think anybody, including my family, expected this to happen. This came out of the blue. So everyone was taken aback by it." However, the actress is currently working on another Tamil project along with her dance career.

Both parts of the movie Ponniyin Selvan are adaptations of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The film is bankrolled jointly by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. It also featured a stellar star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in pivotal roles.

