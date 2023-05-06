Aditi Shankar’s Latest Pictures In Mint Green Lehenga Viral On Social Media

Aditi Shankar is one of the emerging names in the Tamil film industry. She made her acting debut last year with the action drama film Viruman. Aside from her acting skills, the diva is also known for her amazing fashion choices. Recently, the actress once again surprised her fans and posted some stunning pictures from her latest photo shoot. The photos have taken the internet by storm and are currently going viral.

In the snaps, Aditi is dolled up in a mint green lehenga. She wore a sleeveless blouse with floral embroidery all over it. She teamed it with a netted long skirt with mirror work and a matching netted dupatta. The actress opted for minimal makeup, including smokey eyes, contorted cheeks, and nude lipstick. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a maang tika. Aditi rounded out her look with a sassy ponytail and added parandi and flowers to it. The actress posed effortlessly for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Crazy but Desi." Aditi is styled by Dr. Vinothini Pandian.

See the picture:

Seeing the post, fans showered praise on their favourite actress in the comment box.

A few days ago, on April 20, the actress shared another series of pictures where she is seen in a sleeveless bling crop top, which she paired with a matching black long skirt with a slit. Aditi’s earrings and maang tike complimented her look. She rounded it off with glam makeup and a high-rise ponytail. She captions, " Black dress care less."

Seeing the photos, one of her fans commented, " So cute" while another one said, " Nice". On the other hand, many showered red hearts in the comment section.

On the professional front, her debut film Viruman was written and directed by M. Muthaiah. Produced by Suriya under 2D Entertainment. The action drama film featured Karthi in the lead role. The movie emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

However, Aditi will soon be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Maaveeran, written and directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film will be bankrolled by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies. It film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Yogi Babu, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Bharath Sankar composed the soundtrack for the film, Vidhu Ayyanna handled the cinematography, and Philomin Raj edited it. The film will be released in theatres on July 14.

