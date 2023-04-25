Ajith Kumar And Shalini Celebrate 23 Years Of Togetherness, Know Their Love Story

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are a much-admired couple in the Tamil film industry and both of them have been an inspiration to many. They first met on the sets of Amarkalam and have been together for 23 years. Today, on their 21st wedding anniversary, their fans are showering them with heartfelt wishes and making the day even more special for them. The fans are expressing their love and admiration for the couple by trending the hashtag ShaliniAjithKumar on Twitter.

As Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate their anniversary, it’s worth revisiting their classic love story. Interestingly, Ajith had a special way of communicating with Shalini as her parents were always present on the movie sets. As phones were not widely used at the time, Ajith could not meet her in person. However, he had a secret code for her, which helped them keep their newfound love alive and a secret, despite the challenges they faced.

Advertisement

Kunchako Boban, Shalini’s co-star in the movie Niram, disclosed that Ajith had given a code name to his beloved. Ajith would call Shalini on Kunchako’s Sony Ericsson phone, as Shalini’s parents were always around on the sets. Whenever he called Kunchako’s number, he would use the phrase “Sona, AK-47 Calling" to refer to Shalini. For those who don’t know, Sona was the name of Shalini’s character in the movie Niram.

The director of the movie, Kamal, became suspicious of the AK-47 code word and asked Kunchacko about it. Kunchacko revealed the secret to Kamal. The next day, during a break in filming, the director teased Shalini about why AK-47 had not called her that day, causing her to blush.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, who met his wife Shalini on the set of their first movie, Amarkalam, has been happily married to her for 22 years. They have two children, a daughter named Anoushka and a son named Aadvik. During the filming of a scene, Ajith accidentally injured Shalini by cutting her hand, and he took care of her throughout the rest of the shoot. Shalini was deeply moved by his concern for her. Despite being celebrities, the couple prefers to keep their personal lives private and away from the media.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here