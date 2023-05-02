Ajith’s Thunivu Special: Makers Release Gangstaa Full Video

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar-starrer crime drama Thunivu, released on January 10, was a commercial success. Not only the movie but also the songs garnered popularity among the audience. But recently, the makers surprised everyone and released Gangstaa song’s full video on the occasion of Ajith’s birthday on May 1. And evidently, the song has taken the internet by storm. Gangstaa is sung collaboratively by Ghibran and Shabir Sulthan, while the lyrics are penned by Shabir and Viveka.

The groovy song features Ajith Kumar looking dapper in his salt-and-pepper hair, wearing an all-black leather outfit, and donning a pair of uber-cool sunglasses. Exuding sheer gangster vibes, the 52-year-old is seen striking different, grim-looking poses and dancing with style. The Gangstaa song’s full video is filmed in a dusty and enclosed arena. A troupe of background dancers is also spotted along with Ajith and the singers.

Since its release, the video has been trending all over social media. While a user said, “Pure goosebumps" another commented, “If this song were released as an album song before the movie release, it would be a milestone song for Ajith sir’s career. Just imagine it. It’s mind-blowing." An individual wrote, “Best treat." One of the accounts also wished Ajith a very happy birthday.

Thunivu was helmed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Red Giant Movies. The film marked the third collaboration of the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The Tamil-language heist thriller also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Nayana Sai, and G.M. Sundar, among others.

Ajith will be seen next in, Vidaa Muyarchi, which was earlier titled AK62. The movie will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. If reports are to be believed, Vidaa Muyarchi is all set to go on floors this month.

Sources close to the film unit shared that it would be shot across various locations in India and abroad. The cinematography of the film will be handled by Nirav Shah, while Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

