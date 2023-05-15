Arya's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam To Release On This Date

Arya starrer Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam has attracted a lot of attention ever since the project was announced. Fans had been eagerly awaiting additional film updates. Meanwhile, the makers of Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam have confirmed the release date of the movie and the film is all set to hit theatres on June 2.

The action-drama is directed by Muthaiya and is set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. As per reports, the movie is said to be an action-packed rural entertainer that will showcase different relationships and be high on emotions. The movie will revolve around how politicians try to destroy the harmony of people belonging to different religions in a village for votes. Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam also featured Siddhi Idnani. The movie is bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios.

This marks the first collaboration between Arya and Muthaiya, who last directed Viruman. The film also stars a huge cast, including Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Singampuli, and Naren in supporting roles. The teaser of the film, which was released earlier, received an immense response from the viewers. The teaser portrayed Arya flexing muscles and beating up baddies in black and blue. Arya fans were excited to see him in the new avatar. Take a look at the teaser:

The music for the film is given by GV Prakash, while the cinematography and editing are handled by R Velraj and Venkat Raajen respectively.

Taking about Arya, after Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, he has a slew of movies coming out including Sarpatta 2 by Pa Ranjith, FIR by Manu Anand and Sangamithra by Sundar C Arya. As per the latest reports, in the film FIR, Arya is supposed to collaborate with Gautham Karthik, who is currently basking in the success of Pathu Thala.