Beast Mode Video Song From Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Released; Watch Here

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast was released on April 13, 2022, and received mixed to negative reviews from the audience. But the music of this film, rendered by Anirudh Ravichander was a respite for fans who were disappointed with Beast’s storyline. One of the film’s tracks, titled Beast Mode, was unveiled by Sun Music on May 9.

The lyrical video of this song was released in 2022 but now Sun Music has uploaded the official music video. Vivek has penned the lyrics for this number. The video song features some glimpses of the powerful action sequences from the film. The song was loved by Vijay fans who appreciated how the actor performed action scenes with ease.

One of the fans commented that the audience can ignore the Beast director’s Nelson Dilipkumar storyline but they cannot overlook Vijay’s acting skills and dance. Also, the user lauded the combination of Anirudh’s music and the glimpses of fight sequences. Another user wrote that Beast will remain one of the best action films starring Vijay despite the negative reviews. Users also loved the editing and how the sounds of gunshots are in perfect sync with the Beast Mode song.

Beast’s plot revolves around a shopping mall in Chennai that is captured by the terrorists and the visitors in the mall are made hostages. Veera Raghavan (Vijay), a spy, is also trapped in the mall and decides to save the hostages by eliminating the terrorists. Besides Vijay, Beast starred Pooja Hegde, K Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and others.

The film was criticised by the audiences for poor writing and direction. Many questioned what was the need of putting comedy scenes when director Nelson wanted to make an action thriller. Many others even called Beast a cheap rip-off of Bruce Willis starrer Die Hard (1988). According to the audience, the only saving grace of Beast was Vijay’s acting skills.

As of now, Thalapathy Vijay is looking forward to his film Leo, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is expected to release on October 19 and also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Mysskin and Babu Antony, among others. According to a Pinkvilla report, the first schedule of the shooting has been completed in Srinagar. The second schedule of this film is currently underway in Chennai.