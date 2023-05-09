Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja To Reunite After 31 Years For Modern Love: Chennai

Prime Video has announced the third part of the much-awaited anthology series, Modern Love: Chennai. The streaming platform earlier released Modern Love: Mumbai and Modern Love: Hyderabad, and they all were adaptations of the internationally acclaimed series. Modern Love: Chennai will feature six episodes from different directors like Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Akshay Sunder, Krishnakumar Ramkumar, and Raju Murugan.

Bharathiraja has directed one episode, which is titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal. This episode will have Ilaiyaraaja and Bharathiraja reuniting after 31 years. They last worked together in the 1992 film, Nadodi Thendral. The film starred Ranjitha, Krupa, Janagaraj, and Napolean in prominent roles. The music in the episode is by Ilaiyaraaja.

The news of the legendary duo working together has delighted their fans. Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja had been friends even before entering the industry.

The series has other episodes as well. The first episode of the series is directed by Raju Murugan and is titled Lalagunda Bommaigal. The episodes feature Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara in the lead roles. The music is composed by Sean Roldan.

Balaji Sakhivel’s episode is titled Imaigal and stars Ashok Selvan and TJ Bhanu. The music has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and the music in the episode is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The episode features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan in prominent roles.

Akshay Sunder directs Margazhi, and in this episode as well, the music is given by Ilaiyaraaja. The episode features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal in the lead roles.

The last episode of the series is titled Ninaivo Oru Paravai and is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Ilaiyaraaja composes the music for this episode as well, which features Wamiqa and PB.

The series is all set to release on the OTT screen on May 18. And features a collection of engaging and distinct love stories set in Chennai that delve into relationships, challenge limits, and broaden perspectives.

