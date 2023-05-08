Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Winner Azeem To Star In Ponram's Directorial: Reports

The Tamil version of Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has been instrumental in launching the careers of its contestants and title winners in Tamil cinema. Aarav, the winner of the first season, landed lead roles in several movies, while Harish Kalyan’s career received a significant boost after his stint on the show.

Now as per reports, Mohammed Azeem, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, has signed up to play the lead role in an upcoming village-based movie. The movie will be directed by Ponram, who has delivered consecutive hits with Sivakarthikeyan in the past, including Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

Azeem is known for working predominantly in Tamil cinema. The actor has been a part of several well-known television serials including Kadaikutty Singam and Deivam Thandha Veedu, to mention a few. Some of his other notable shows include Pirivom Santhippom (season 2), Niram Maaratha Pookkal and Poove Unakkaga, among others.

Meanwhile, director Ponram is best known for films like Seema Raja, Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. He lastly worked with Vijay Sethupathi for the movie DSP. The film was released last year on December 2 and garnered mixed reviews from the critics, which resulted in the film becoming a box-office bomb.

However, it remains uncertain whether Ponram will be able to regain his footing with his new project featuring Azeem. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, which is expected to reveal the complete cast and crew details.

Mohammed Azeem was declared the winner of season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil after an eventful grand finale, hosted by Kamal Haasan. The actor was presented with a trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While a few former contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil have managed to move to the movie industry, others are skillfully balancing their work between movies, television and web series.

While on his Bigg Boss journey, Azeem encountered a lot of criticism from both the audience and Kamal Haasan, but he also had his fair share of supporters. Despite being nominated for eviction a staggering 15 times, he managed to emerge as the winner of season 6.

