'Deserves To Be Celebrated': Singer Chinmayi Sripada Lauds Actor Manikandan

Actor Manikandan is known for his movies like Vikram Vedha and Kaala. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Good Night which is the directorial debut of Vinayak Chandrasekaran. The team has been busy promoting the film and was recently on the sets of Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru (KPY) Champions- 4 which airs on Vijay TV.

Manikandan impressed the viewers by mimicking various actors from the industry. He started by imitating Ajith from his movie Valimai and left the audience stunned. He further proceeded to speak like Kantara actor Kishore and then imitated actor Raghuvaran from his movie Yaaradi Nee Mohini. The promo of this episode has gone viral on the internet and singer Chinmayi Sripada shared the clip on Twitter and also revealed her fond memories with Manikandan.

Taking to Twitter, the Rishivanamthane singer wrote, “Manikandan has so much more in him and deserves to be celebrated. Short story: More than 10 years ago, my company, Blue Elephant, was translating and dubbing training videos for the Election Commission. We were sleepless for 2 weeks straight due to insane deadlines and a ton of content. Mani was one of the three people I was fortunate to work with. Hit it out of the park for most of the characters in that training video including an elderly Punjabi gentleman. In our sleep-deprived, deadline-chasing state, he made working joyously."

Check out her tweet here-

Supporting her comment, a user wrote, “Thanks for highlighting this Chinmayi. Manikandan is an amazing talent."

Another one wrote, “Manikandan is a soulful actor. His acting in Jai Bhim needs an award but unluckily he didn’t get it."

Manikandan’s upcoming movie Good Night is jointly produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRB Entertainment. It is about a simple boy whose biggest problem in life is his snoring. He falls in love with a girl and the couple together try to overcome the snoring problem while living together. The movie stars Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca, Balaji Sakthivel and others. Good Night is set to hit the theatres on May 12.