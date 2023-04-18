Did You Know Actor Chiyaan Vikram’s Initial Films Failed To Make A Mark?

Actor Chiyaan Vikram turned 57 yesterday. He is one of the most well-known actors in the Tamil film industry and has a sizable fan base. He has won numerous accolades including the National Award for Best Actor. He is often referred to as the Kamal Haasan of the next generation. If we go back 15 years, he was insignificant. He managed to be in the industry by playing supporting roles in movies starring famous names. Vikram’s film had poor box-office performance. His story serves as a great example for struggling actors, demonstrating that skill, effort and perseverance can help anyone succeed. Let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Chiyaan Vikram.

After making his acting debut in En Kadhal Kanmani in 1990, Vikram went on to star in a number of low-budget Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu movies throughout the 1990s, most of which went unnoticed.

Advertisement

Vikram has advocated for a number of social causes and made an appearance in 2011 as the Youth Envoy for the UN Human Settlements Programme. Following the 2015 South Indian floods, he produced and directed a music video for the flood relief anthem ‘Spirit of Chennai’ as a homage to the city’s volunteers.

Vikram’s father too pursued a career in film but was only able to land supporting roles in Tamil movies and television series. This reportedly motivated Vikram to make his father’s unfulfilled dream come true. Vikram enrolled in acting classes and received professional training in classical and cinematic dance styles, in order to guarantee his success as a leading actor.

In the history of Tamil cinema, Vikram is the third actor to win a National Film Award for Best Actor. He has received five Best Actor Filmfare Awards South and one National Film Award.

Mani Ratnam’sfilm Raavan, a modern retelling of the Ramayana, in which Vikram played the antagonist, served as Vikram’s Bollywood debut.

Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram will be next seen in the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. The long-awaited teaser of the film has finally been released and fans are loving it.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here