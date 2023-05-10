Director Venkat Prabhu Reveals Inspiration Behind His Upcoming Film Custody

Director Venkat Prabhu’s Custody is all set to release in cinema halls on May 12. Starring Naga Chaitanya in the titular role, Custody has been one of the most talked about films recently. At a press release event held in Chennai, the director said that he wrote the script of the film after watching the Malayalam movie Nayattu. The director said that fans will have a different experience after watching Custody.

Nayattu narrates the storyline of three police officers KP Maniyan (Joju George), Sunitha Krishna (Nimisha Sajayan) and Praveen Michael (Kunchacko Boban). They are on a run to escape a false case framed against them. Directed by Martin Prakkat, Nayattu was a hit at the box office.

Coming back to Custody, Prabhu said that he is sure about the success of the film. According to him, Custody is an action thriller and the audience will surely appreciate it. The filmmaker said that the film will also focus on some true scenarios which will make it worth watching. Naga Chaitanya also expressed his opinion at the meeting and said that he and his brother Akhil Akkineni have not received much success in the past. But, the actor remarked that he is confident about breaking the flop spree with Custody.

Custody narrates the storyline of an honest constable A Shiva, played by Chaitanya. He is assigned the task of protecting a criminal from his rivals. Custody also stars Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premgi, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath. Its trailer was unveiled on May 5 and received an electrifying response from social media users. The Telugu trailer has received over 14 million views so far and the Tamil trailer garnered over 5.3 million views. According to the fans, the highlight of the trailer was Chaitanya performing the role of a police officer. Other fans have praised the background music rendered by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. One of the fans also wrote that Custody is going to be an edge-of-the-seat action drama.

