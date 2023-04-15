Dowlathana Rowdy, First Single From Arya's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Is Out

Arya’s much-awaited movie Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam has been garnering much attention. Fans had been eagerly waiting for more updates on the film. The makers finally released the first single titled Dowlathana Rowdy from the film on Thursday. The song written by Kanchana Logan and Junior Nithya has been sung by GV Prakash. The song is currently trending. The lyrical video begins with a scene from a film of the late actor MG Ramachandran and later continues to show Arya busting some amazing moves to the beats.

Advertisement

Within two days of its release, Dowlathana Rowdy has garnered over 4 lakh views on YouTube and many dropped their reviews in the comments section. One of the users commented, “GV Prakash it’s awesome", and another one wrote, “Wow, amazing! Super song."

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is set in the backdrop of Ramanathapuram. It is touted to be an action-packed rural entertainer that will talk about relationships and will be high on emotions. According to reports, the story of the film focuses on how politicians try to destroy the harmony of people belonging to different religions in a village for votes.

The action drama film is directed by Muthaiya and it also features Siddhi Idnani in the lead. The film is bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions in association with Zee Studios. Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam marks Arya’s first collaboration with Muthaiya, who last directed Viruman. The film also features Prabu, Bhagyaraj, Singampuli and Naren in pivotal roles. According to the latest reports, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is all set to release in theatres on July 31.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here