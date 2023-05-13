Farhana Review: Aishwarya Rajesh Shines In This Suspense Thriller

Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh has been unstoppable as Farhana is her fourth release of the year. Director Nelson Venkatesh is back with another captivating film based on a life of a Muslim woman and her struggles to uplift her family by working at a call centre. But soon it takes a U-turn with just one phone call which could cause harm to her and her family. The film also features Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol, Aishwarya Dutta and Kitty among others.

The story is of Farhana played by Aishwarya Rajesh who is from a Muslim family with orthodox thinking and lives in small gullies of Chennai. She is married to Karim (Jithan Ramesh) who works at his father-in-law’s shoemart. He is a man with progressive thoughts and believes that his wife can take help him support the family. Due to the sudden deterioration in their child’s health, Farahana takes up a job as a customer support rep at a private bank with the help of her friends. However, her regressive father Azeez Bhai (Kittu) was disappointed with the decision of her working.

She transfers herself to a different team that promised better incentives, unknown of what was waiting for her as the thrill slowly unfolds in the film. The question now arising here is whether she will be able to get out of it or how did her husband handle the situation?

Nelson Venkatesh has shown the realistic reflection of a woman who lives with her father, husband and family through the character of Farhana. In particular, their expectations, moods and longings are imprinted in the mind in some places as visuals and in some places in the film.

The director has flawlessly picturised the screenplay without putting the audience in confusion but could have tried to take the track at a faster pace.

Aishwarya Rajesh has shined as she presented Farhana and has proved her acting mettle yet again. She has given her shoulder to the film as she made it more realistic. Jitan Ramesh has also cast a spell with his performance. He has conveniently shown innocence, helplessness and love for his wife. Selvaraghavan was a surprise as in most of the scenes in the film you will hear his voice while he installed fear.

Apart from the actors, the work done by the crew of the film is commendable. The cinematographer has beautifully presented the narrow lanes and crowded residents of the Tiruvallikeni area in Chennai.

Justin Prabhakaran’s background music is one of the major strengths of the film. He has enhanced the strength of the visuals with music. Film editor Sabu Joseph played a crucial role as he summed up the director’s thoughts beautifully on the big screen.

All in all, Farhana impresses in most of the scenes with minor shortcomings.