‘Great Thriller After So Long’: Virupaksha Gets Review By Fans

The newly released film ‘Virupaksha’, featuring actor Sai Dharam Tej and actress Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, has gained significant attention and discussion among both fans and reviewers. The movie is also the directorial debut of Karthik Varma Dandu, a former student of well-known Tollywood filmmaker Sukumar.

Fans have shared their thoughts and opinions about the film. A significant number have commended the director’s work for creating a captivating and engaging movie. The actors’ performances, notably those of Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, have been highly regarded. Their on-screen chemistry and emotional depth were loved by all.

The trailer of the movie provided viewers with a glimpse of what to anticipate from Virupaksha. The trailer succeeded in building anticipation among film enthusiasts and fans of thriller-genre movies. During the movie’s promotional events, Sai Dharam Tej projected assurance about the movie’s quality, claiming that there is an exciting element every 15 minutes that will captivate the audience.

Advertisement

The movie’s soundtrack has garnered acclaim from viewers, who have described it as one of the standout aspects of the film. Additionally, the film’s visuals and cinematography have also been praised, with social media users suggesting that they enhance the overall viewing experience. Some individuals have acknowledged the movie’s impactful social message and commended the director’s debut for highlighting pertinent social issues. On the whole, netizens have expressed a positive reaction to the film, with many recommending it to their peers.

Samyuktha Menon, who has previously tasted success in Tollywood with her roles in Bheema Nayak, Sir, and Bimbisara movies, is expected to add another hit to her list with her role in Virupaksha.

The film’s cast includes Sunil, Brahmaji, Ajay, Jhansi, Koushik Mahata, Rajeev Kanakala, and Rajasekhar Aningi, all of whom play critical parts in the movie. B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who is known for his work in Kantara, has composed the film’s music.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here