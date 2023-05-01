‘Here Comes Our Little Boy’: John Kokken, Pooja Ramachandran Blessed With Baby Boy

South Indian actor John Kokken and his wife-actress Pooja Ramachandran are currently in seventh heaven. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 30. The proud parents have named their little bundle of joy Kiaan Kokken. John, who has gripped our attention with his compelling performance in films, including Sarpatta Parambarai, KGF: Chapter 2, Poikkal Kudhirai, and Thunivu is an overjoyed father. Dropping an adorable first glimpse of his son on Instagram, without revealing his face, the actor welcomed little Kiaan into the world with an abundance of love.

“Here comes our little Boy to fill our hearts and lives with joy. Welcoming KIAAN KOKKEN to the world. Thank you for all your love and prayers," read his caption. The picture captured Kiaan’s tiny fingers holding onto his parents - John and Pooja. The photo is presumably clicked from the hospital premises, as is evident from the saline tube, attached to Pooja’s hand. The picture does not reveal Kiaan’s face.

An outpour of good wishes filled Instagram’s comment section with social media users and members of the film fraternity, congratulating the happy couple. “Congratulations to both of you. Welcome beautiful Kiaan to this beautiful world. Congrats you two," wished singer Vijay Yesudas.

Malayalam actress Divya Pillai wrote, “Welcome to the world Kiaan. So happy for you." Actress Kaniha also made her presence in the comments as she penned, “Awwwwwww. welcome Kiaan. Congratulations Mommy and Daddy… God bless."

Earlier, John and Pooja painted the town red with their mushy pregnancy photoshoots. The couple flashed beaming smiles, looking madly in love. While Pooja was dressed in a high-neck, all-black dress, flaunting her baby bump, John was decked up in a white sweatshirt that he teamed up with a pair of black trousers. “Getting the home ready for a baby is so exciting! Nesting mode on!" they captioned their post.

John Kokken got hitched to Pooja Ramachandran on April 15, 2019. Their marriage was an intimate affair, in the presence of close friends and family.

On the work front, John grabbed the eyeballs of the masses after his stint in the 2021 Pa Ranjith directorial Sarpatta Parambarai. He will next be seen sharing screen space opposite Tamil actor Dhanush, in the much-anticipated film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

